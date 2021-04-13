Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,784. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

