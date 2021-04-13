Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CL King raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

