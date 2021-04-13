Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.50. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 31,788 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

