Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIVHY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.