VNT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $8.91 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $134,773.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00056044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00085369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00639541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00038585 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

