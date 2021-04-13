VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $3.54. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 111,247 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $58.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.0638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

