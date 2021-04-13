Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 154,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,571,369 shares.The stock last traded at $18.59 and had previously closed at $18.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

