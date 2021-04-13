Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €295.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €295.00 ($347.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €230.00 ($270.59).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €235.55 ($277.12). The stock had a trading volume of 733,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €210.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €163.21. Volkswagen has a one year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

