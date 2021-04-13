Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $32.13

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $31.15. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 595 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

