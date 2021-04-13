Vox.Finance (VOX) Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $603,282.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $191.50 or 0.00302502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00067099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00258457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.76 or 0.00670967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,209.44 or 0.98267655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.47 or 0.00867959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 12,373 coins and its circulating supply is 8,255 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

