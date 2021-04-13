Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $4.71 or 0.00007476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $18.38 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00052802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00083607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00628472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

