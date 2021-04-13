Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $601,650.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,649.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.07. 1,829,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,536,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,468,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

