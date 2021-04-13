Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $27.51. 20,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,439,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vuzix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

