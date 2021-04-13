W. P. Carey’s (WPC) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 550,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,747. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

