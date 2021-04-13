W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $79.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

