W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Short Interest Update

W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WWHC opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. W World has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00.

W World Company Profile

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

