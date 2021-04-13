Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.61 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and $91,758.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00018818 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,011,187 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

