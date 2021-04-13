Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a growth of 1,546.1% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

