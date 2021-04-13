Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.58% of Walker & Dunlop worth $16,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $113.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

