Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,504 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 119,719 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.