Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,926 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

BND remained flat at $$84.93 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

