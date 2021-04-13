Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 263,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,676 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77.

