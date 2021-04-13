Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,961 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $217.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.06 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

