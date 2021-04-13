Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,016,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.90. 15,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,862. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $228.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

