Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $378.91. 159,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.39 and a 200-day moving average of $340.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.38 and a 52 week high of $378.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

