Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.98 Million in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 4.62% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.