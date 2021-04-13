Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.98 Million in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 4.62% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.