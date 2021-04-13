Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,101 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $$53.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.