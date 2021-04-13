Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,266 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,764. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

