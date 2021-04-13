Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.13% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 352,064 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 293,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR remained flat at $$33.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

