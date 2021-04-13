Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,582 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,582 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,710,000 after purchasing an additional 375,504 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,760,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

