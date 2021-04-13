Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000.

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,565. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

