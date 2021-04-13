Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 5.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 302,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,104. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

