Waltonchain Price Reaches $1.97 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $141.86 million and $19.52 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.37 or 0.03708208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

