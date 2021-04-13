Wanchain Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00003663 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $392.55 million and $41.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.36 or 0.00334985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00025464 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010071 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.