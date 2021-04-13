WandX Hits Market Cap of $259,329.77 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WandX has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. WandX has a total market cap of $259,329.77 and approximately $1,027.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00089624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00647669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.