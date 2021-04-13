Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. Want Want China has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

