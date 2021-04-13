Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Lifted to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPG. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE:WPG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 2,159,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,978. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,239,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 757.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,897 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

