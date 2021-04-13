Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.80. 946,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,587. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

