Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

