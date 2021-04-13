Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.
Watsco has raised its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.0%.
NYSE:WSO opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.34. Watsco has a twelve month low of $144.16 and a twelve month high of $280.08.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
