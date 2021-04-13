Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

Watsco has raised its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.0%.

NYSE:WSO opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.34. Watsco has a twelve month low of $144.16 and a twelve month high of $280.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

