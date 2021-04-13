Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $255.50

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.50 and last traded at $255.50, with a volume of 107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.50.

The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.43 and a 200 day moving average of $239.19.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.