Waves Enterprise Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $858,434.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.28 or 0.00677213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,886.30 or 0.99905505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.83 or 0.00929095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

