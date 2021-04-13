WAX Price Up 11.5% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $382.44 million and approximately $21.04 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00036860 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,720,319,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,553,915,056 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

