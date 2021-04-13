Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 510.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

In other news, Director Carol Dibattiste purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

