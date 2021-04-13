WazirX (WRX) Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00004875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $733.66 million and approximately $129.59 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00064844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00258930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.05 or 0.00662904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,175.53 or 0.99701835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00912666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

