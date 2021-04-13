WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WCF Bancorp stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.20.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
