WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WCF Bancorp stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.