Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Webster Financial worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

