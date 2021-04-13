Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 28,182 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of Cardinal Health worth $33,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

