Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 53,893 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Campbell Soup worth $32,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

