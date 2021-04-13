Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 91,718 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $33,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.